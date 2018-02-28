"St patrick’s day" al MyEs Palermo

Top of the mornin’ to ya!.! Il nostro adorabile teacher irlandese Paul condurrà l’annuale festa di San Patrizio, tappa fissa nel calendario MYES. Vieni a provare qualche Guinness e ascoltare della musica dal vivo. Divertiamoci!

Top of the mornin’ to ya! Our lovely Irishman Paul will be heading the St. Patrick’s day celebrations. Come try some Guinness and listen to some live music. Let’s get merry!

